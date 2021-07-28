Soothe away aches and boost circulation with this DIY at-home therapy

Many are now working from home a lot more these days, and the line between work and rest has become increasingly blurred. One Zoom meeting leads into another as you clock up one hour after another in front of the computer, and before you know it, your back is aching, and your neck and shoulders feel stiff and sore.

The drawbacks of a sedentary lifestyle are many and varied. Sitting in one position and not moving for long periods may all lead to poor blood circulation which, in turn, results in cold hands and feet, pins and needles, muscle strain, as well as poor quality of sleep.

Work away fatigue and relieve aches

So what can you do if this is your current situation? What can you do if you’re not comfortable going outdoors to exercise? Or if you have mobility issues? The answer to all these questions could very well be the Owell MedicFlow Compressible Air Therapy System.

This system consists of 360-degree air chamber cuffs that wrap around different parts of the body. As these cuffs inflate and deflate, they create a wave-like “milking action” that provides a circumferential massage that focuses on pressure points and key muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints. This helps to work away fatigue and tenderness. In this way, the system gives the benefits of both therapy and massage: helping to improve lymph, oxygen and blood (arterial and venous) circulation, support immunity through encouraging lymphatic drainage, reduce water retention and relieve aches and pains.

Targets three big problems

This compressible air therapy system can help with three problems that often plague the stressed, tired and sedentary.

Poor blood circulation

One of the most common, this is often due to high stress, poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, high cholesterol and diabetes. Those who suffer poor blood circulation often experience cold hands and feet, tingling in the legs, muscle cramps, hypertension or develop varicose veins.

The Owell therapy system is an intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) device, which is often used medically to prevent blood clots and increase blood circulation. According to John Hopkins Medicine, such devices utilise sequential air compression to move oxygen-rich blood through our veins toward our hearts and promote the release of substances that can help prevent clots.

Poor lymphatic drainage

This can be caused by illness, infection or inflammation. Once your lymphatic system is blocked, immunity tends to go down, stress and insomnia goes up, while water retention kicks in. Studies published in Lymphatic Research and Biology have shown that IPC devices are effective in helping deal with lymphedema, which is an abnormal build-up of fluid in soft tissue due to a blockage in the lymphatic system. The Owell therapy system’s specialised “milking” technique is said to help the body detoxify.



Compression air therapy helps to massage and stretch muscles, which may lead to improved blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. PHOTO: OWELL



Stiff and sore muscles

This plagues different people in a variety of different situations – from office workers pulling long hours, athletes who have over trained to the elderly who have mobility issues and people recovering from illness or injury. The compression therapy system massages and stretches muscles passively, and a study published in Research in Sports Medicine showed that it reduced muscular fatigue scores significantly. Another study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research in 2015 indicated that this might be due to the way compression helped in removing lactic acid build-up and reducing muscle inflammation.

Well-being is a priority

Experience the compression therapy system, which is available at any Owell retail stores, comes with four air chambers so that it can massage different areas at the same time. The accessories like the arm cuff, leg cuff, waist cuff and half pants cuff allow you to target specific parts of the body that need to be treated.



With accessories like the arm cuff, leg cuff, waist cuff and half pants, the Owell MedicFlow Compressible Air Therapy System can target different parts of the body. PHOTO: OWELL



The system also has three automatic modes (which include sequential and overlapping), and a manual mode with 10 different chamber combinations. Everything is adjustable through remote control, comfortable and easy to wear.