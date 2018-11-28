Kids who have food poisoning after lunch in holiday camp have recovered, back at school

SINGAPORE - Some children among the 131 people who came down with food poisoning while attending a holiday camp have returned to school, said parents who spoke to The Straits Times.

They had eaten packed meals prepared by FoodTalks Catering & Manufacturer on Monday (Nov 26) at the camp for six-year-olds.

The children were attending a Passport to Primary 1 camp organised by Learning Horizon, which is part of the Busy Bees Asia Group. The camp was originally slated to run from Monday to Wednesday.

According to a Ministry of Health spokesman, there were no further cases of gastroenteritis reported on Wednesday.

A teacher, who attended the camp, told The Straits Times that the participants had been given packets of fried macaroni for lunch. She declined to be named.

She added that pupils from different preschools attended the camp and that some of the pupils from her school fell ill after consuming the packed food.

They have mostly recovered, with most of them suffering food poisoning symptoms on Monday. Many of the children returned to school on Tuesday, she said.

Ms Diyana Sudarsono, whose six-year-old daughter attended the camp, said: "(My daughter) was quite lucky, she had a bit of abdominal cramps in the evening and the school told us to bring her to a doctor."

However, she added that some of her daughter's friends were not as fortunate and had more severe symptoms of food poisoning.

Ms Sudarsono, 32, added that the camp was suspended on Monday and the children were sent back to their respective preschools.

Another parent, who wants to be identified only as Alice, told ST that her son's friends who attended the camp on Monday had fallen ill after eating the packed food provided.

"His friends had watery stools after eating some of the packed food, but they were able to attend school today," the 37-year-old told ST on Wednesday.

In an email sent to parents and seen by ST, a Learning Horizon spokesman said "more than 60 children and teachers" had vomited on Monday and added that the camp was suspended "with immediate effect", with full refund to be given to all parents.

According to parents, children who attended the camp came from several schools under the Busy Bees Asia group.

In a statement to The Straits Times, Busy Bees Asia's director of operations and curriculum Ronald Kwong also confirmed that the camp was immediately suspended and the incident reported to Ministry of Health (MOH), National Environmental Agency (NEA) and the Early Childhood Development Agency.

Busy Bees Asia is currently working with the agencies to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

"All affected have received the required medical attention, and none of our students or teachers had to be admitted to hospital and (all) were discharged within the same day," Mr Kwong said.

On Tuesday, MOH, NEA and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority issued a joint statement that said they were investigating an outbreak of gastroenteritis traced to the consumption of food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer.

FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer, which is located at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok, declined to comment when contacted by ST.

According to the catering company's website, Foodtalks was established in 2004 and specialises in both buffet catering and packet meals.

It provides catering services for corporate and private functions, and packet meals for school camps and company luncheons.