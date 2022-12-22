Some bottles of Prego pasta sauce recalled due to manufacturing error: SFA

SINGAPORE - Some bottles of carbonara mushroom sauce from the Prego brand have been recalled due to a manufacturing error after signs of spoilage were detected.

On Thursday, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said the affected bottles were produced on Aug 17. The expiry date of Aug 17, 2023, and a production time stamp of between 10.18pm and 11.20pm can be found on top of the product, which is imported by Campbell Soup Southeast Asia.

SFA said: “The affected batch may exhibit signs of spoilage which include unpleasant smell, unusual colour, watery appearance and separated layers of liquid.”

It has directed Campbell Soup Southeast Asia to recall the product and told consumers not to consume any bottles which are affected.

Under the Sale of Food Act, food items that are known to be unsuitable for consumption should not be sold.

Those who have consumed such products and are unwell should seek medical attention.

“Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries,” said SFA.