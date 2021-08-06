1,200 homebound seniors in S'pore jabbed; demand for Covid-19 home vaccination remains high

SINGAPORE - Some 1,200 homebound seniors have received Covid-19 vaccination as Singapore ramps up efforts to inoculate its seniors.

And demand for home vaccination teams, which consist of a doctor and a nurse, remains high, with the waiting time currently at about eight weeks.

Announcing these figures in a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 6), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung urged more doctors and nurses to help vaccinate seniors with mobility issues.

"Our doctors and nurses have been playing a central role in our national vaccination effort," he said.

"They don't just treat patients, they also show care. They don't just listen with their stethoscopes, they also listen with their heart."

This call for action comes as the Ministry of Health said in its daily update on Thursday night (Aug 5) that 36 seniors above the age of 60, of whom 31 are unvaccinated or have received only one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, have fallen very ill with Covid-19.

There have been three Covid-19 deaths since Sunday. The latest was an unvaccinated 79-year-old Singaporean man who died from complications due to the disease on Wednesday.

On Friday, Mr Ong said doctors and nurses who wish to volunteer their services can do so under the SG Healthcare Corps.

They can register at shc@moh.gov.sg or call the MOH General Line on 6325-9220.