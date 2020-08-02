Sole new community Covid-19 case is PR with links to previous imported case

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old permanent resident (PR) with links to a previous imported case was the sole community Covid-19 case confirmed on Sunday (Aug 2).

She was one of 313 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 52,825.

The community case was a female PR who had been in contact with a previous imported case that had travelled to India, MOH said.

The previous case was a 13-year-old boy who is also a PR. He had been asymptomatic but was tested to have the virus on July 30.

As he was a minor who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon his arrival in Singapore, she had requested to be isolated at the same dedicated SHN facility with him.

She first became symptomatic during isolation on July 28, and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Two are work pass holders currently employed in Singapore, and had arrived from India on July 19 and 21.

Another two are dependent’s pass holders who arrived from Japan and India on July 21. The remaining case is a student’s pass holder who arrived from Indonesia on July 19.

All of them had been placed on a 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving the stay-home period at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 307 new cases on Sunday.

New cases continue to get picked up at the dorms because of extensive testing, said MOH, as part of efforts to verify and test the status of all workers.

The number of new community cases has decreased to an average of two per day in the past week from seven the week before.

Unlinked cases have also decreased across the same periods to an average of one daily, down from four.

MOH also said 186 more Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

This brings the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the infection to 46,911.

There are currently 109 Covid-19 patients still in hospital, with none in intensive care. A further 5,763 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

Singapore has seen 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.