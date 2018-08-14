SMU, SingHealth offer new undergraduate programme in healthcare administration

SINGAPORE - In another boost to the healthcare workforce here, a new undergraduate programme in healthcare administration will start in January next year, it was announced on Tuesday (Aug 14).

The Health Economics and Management programme will be offered as a second major at Singapore Management University (SMU), in partnership with SingHealth, one of three healthcare clusters here.

Students will be schooled in areas including health systems and policy, applied analytics in healthcare management, operations and supply chain management, and medical sociology.

They will also have the opportunity to do a 10-week or six-month internship at any of SingHealth's 19 healthcare institutions.

A Memorandum of Understanding between SingHealth and SMU was signed at the Singapore Healthcare Management Congress on Tuesday.

The programme is the second formal training partnership between SingHealth and SMU. The first is the SMU-SingHealth Graduate Diploma in Healthcare Management and Leadership, launched in 2009. More than 200 clinicians and healthcare administrators from Singapore and elsewhere in Asia have graduated from the programme.

The Singapore Healthcare Management Congress, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, provides a platform for healthcare administrators to share best practices in areas like hospital operations, human resource and communications.

Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Health, who was guest of honour, highlighted the important roles healthcare administrators play.

"Being key partners to clinical professionals, administrators are in a unique position to identify outcomes that matter to patients, collaborate with professionals to pioneer new care models, and manage enterprise risks in innovation," she said.

More than 1,400 healthcare administrators from Asia will attend the three-day congress, which concludes on Thursday.