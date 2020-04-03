Small stores in heartland malls reeling from impact of Covid-19

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - Tucked away on the second storey of JCube in Jurong East are tiny shops with names unfamiliar to most shoppers.

Many of these units operate independently and depend solely on in-store sales for survival.

Ms Calynn Lim, owner of fashion store BBlynn Closet, told The New Paper the Covid-19 outbreak has been the hardest period in her six years at JCube, with sales falling by around 90 per cent.

She said: "Every week now, we only make about two days' worth of the usual sales."

Her store is one of many small businesses in heartland malls which are struggling to make ends meet in light of last week's government advisory to avoid shopping malls to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

All entertainment venues and tuition centres at malls were also ordered to close in April, adding to the decline in footfall.

At Lot One Shoppers' Mall in Choa Chu Kang, the future of accessories and fashion store The Bluez is uncertain.

Its boss, Mr Andrew Ong, said the past week was the toughest time his business has faced in its 18 years at the mall.

He said: "We are making less than $200 a day when normally it is around $500. While (the rebates) help, rent is only a part of our costs. We still have advertising costs and wages to pay.

"We thought about renewing (the lease), but given the situation now, I am still deciding."

An employee at Anastasia at The Star Vista at Buona Vista, who wanted to be known only as Madam Zhang, said the clothing store has been empty on weekends after the New Creation Church worship services held there were suspended, with sales falling by 90 per cent.

OPEN EVERY DAY

She added: "We are still open every day, but no one is coming. If we sell only $50 worth of clothes a day, there is no use staying open as it is not sufficient."

One New Creation Church member, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Tan, said that after every Sunday service, the 50-year-old real estate agent and her family would follow a "standard routine" of patronising Japan Home, Royal Sporting House and Four Leaves, spending between $50 to $100 each time.

She said: "Since there's no service anymore, we will not go to The Star Vista at all because it is quite far (from where we live)."

On top of rental rebates to aid businesses, CapitaLand and Frasers Property Retail said tenants most impacted by Covid-19, like those in the fashion and F&B sectors, will also see their rental payments waived in April and May.

Security deposits will also be released to offset one month's rent.

How far this helps remains to be seen.

Housewife Ow Mei Peng has stopped going to Bukit Timah Plaza ever since her 10-year-old daughter's tuition centre in the mall closed last Friday.

The 46-year-old said: "I usually spend around $40 to $100 on groceries at the big FairPrice outlet there (during my daughter's lesson). But now I just go to my nearby FairPrice."