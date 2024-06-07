Slowing down your child’s myopia progression: What parents need to know

Squinting to read, sitting too close to the TV or complaining of headaches and blurry vision – these are telltale signs that your child may have myopia.

Also known as nearsightedness, myopia occurs when the eyeball becomes elongated or the cornea is too curved. This causes objects in the distance to appear blurry, impacting daily interactions and activities.

In Singapore, where myopia rates are among the highest globally, 65 per cent of children develop myopia by the age of 12, according to statistics by the Ministry of Health. This is particularly concerning in young ones because myopia progresses rapidly during childhood1.

There seems to be a silver lining – a recent scientific study involving 92 children aged five to 12 shows that certain myopia control lenses can slow the condition’s progression by up to 50 per cent. It offers a chance for parents eager to manage their children’s eye health and curb the rapid increase of myopia.

Shedding light on why regular lenses may fall short, optometrist trainer Danny Toh, at Owndays Singapore, says: “While standard lenses correct vision at the centre of the retina, they don’t address how peripheral light focuses ‘behind’ it – a phenomenon known as hyperopic defocus. This misalignment prompts the child’s eyeball to elongate in an attempt to compensate, which can worsen myopia.”

Slowing down myopia progression should therefore start as early as possible, says Mr Toh.

For instance, a seven-year-old with myopia of -2.00 degrees is showing an increase of -1.00 degree per year. Without intervention, this child could reach -5.00 degrees by age 10. At this level, known as high myopia, the risks of severe eye conditions like retinal detachment increase, potentially leading to irreversible vision loss.

However, with newly-developed lenses – such as the Myopia Control 2 lenses by Owndays – the child would likely only require -3.50 degree lenses at age 10.

How do myopia control lenses work?

This new generation of myopia control lenses represent a breakthrough in non-invasive and easily accessible myopia management. These lenses are customised to ensure that light rays entering the eye from the periphery focus properly within the eyeball, thus potentially reducing eyeball elongation.

Myopia progression is measured by the eye’s axial length growth. In the aforementioned study, children who wore specialised lenses (which have the same type of lens design as Owndays’ Myopia Control 2) saw a 50 per cent reduction in axial growth after six months, and a 39 per cent reduction after 12 months of treatment, compared to those wearing normal single vision lenses.

"This lens design also enhances comfort, making it easier for children to adapt to wearing them without disruption to their daily lives," says Mr Toh.