Health Check Podcast
Slow ageing with exercise and diet: Geriatrician’s tips
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Synopsis: Every first Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Singapore is one of the fastest-ageing nations in the world. By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above. There are also more Singaporeans living past 100 today. We are living longer, but are we living healthier? And, what does “ageing well” actually look like in our concrete jungle?
In this episode, host Joyce Teo hosts a senior geriatrician to talk about the unique landscape of ageing in Singapore, how to tell if someone is ageing faster than before and what one can do to “age healthier”.
She is Adjunct Assistant Professor Noorhazlina Ali, a senior consultant and the head of the department of geriatric medicine at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). She’s also a dementia specialist.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:39 Tell-tale signs that you’re ageing faster than others
4:45 Hear about the chair-to-stand test
6:32 How to tell if your memory issues are not part of normal ageing
10:18 Sarcopenia can happen as early as age 40
12:54 Make sure your protein intake is sufficient
16:32 Dr Noorhazlina’s grandfather kept fit with long walks past 90
18:06 Determining the intensity of your elderly workouts
20:07 Are you too old to learn new things?
22:13 Dr Noorhazlina’s personal strategies
Host: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producers: Ernest Luis and Lynda Hong
Follow Health Check Podcast here and get notified for new episode drops:
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
The Usual Place Podcast YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX