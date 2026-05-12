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We are living longer, but are we living healthier?

Synopsis: Every first Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Singapore is one of the fastest-ageing nations in the world. By 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above. There are also more Singaporeans living past 100 today. We are living longer, but are we living healthier? And, what does “ageing well” actually look like in our concrete jungle?

In this episode, host Joyce Teo hosts a senior geriatrician to talk about the unique landscape of ageing in Singapore, how to tell if someone is ageing faster than before and what one can do to “age healthier”.

She is Adjunct Assistant Professor Noorhazlina Ali, a senior consultant and the head of the department of geriatric medicine at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH). She’s also a dementia specialist.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:39 Tell-tale signs that you’re ageing faster than others

4:45 Hear about the chair-to-stand test

6:32 How to tell if your memory issues are not part of normal ageing

10:18 Sarcopenia can happen as early as age 40

12:54 Make sure your protein intake is sufficient

16:32 Dr Noorhazlina’s grandfather kept fit with long walks past 90

18:06 Determining the intensity of your elderly workouts

20:07 Are you too old to learn new things?

22:13 Dr Noorhazlina’s personal strategies

Host: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis and Lynda Hong

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