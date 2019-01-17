Slash meat consumption to save the planet: Study

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans eat three to five times more meat and eggs than is environmentally sustainable, according to a new study published on Thursday (Jan 17) in medical journal The Lancet and local figures.

But experts here believe it will be hard to adjust local diets to be planet-friendly.

According to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority, each Singaporean on average ate 2kg of beef, 3kg of mutton and 20kg of pork in 2017. This works out to a combined 68.5g a day, nearly five times the 14g which the study recommends as part of a diet which can help counter climate change.

The study, which attracted backlash from the international livestock and dairy industries, warned of "catastrophic" consequences for the planet if humans do not drastically change the way food is produced and consumed.

Its authors singled out beef as a major cause of climate change given the large amount of resources required and the levels of methane produced.

The study was compiled by 37 scientists and academics from 16 countries who came up with a "planetary health diet" to counteract climate change. The diet will require "substantial dietary shifts" by 2050, they wrote.

The diet, described as "flexitarian", is mostly plant-based but allows for some meat, fish and dairy. It includes more than doubling the global consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and beans while slashing sugar and red meat consumption by more than half.

The University of Indonesia's Dr Rina Agustina, one of the study's commissioners, told The Straits Times that the guidelines can be adapted to South-east Asian diets with the aid of local food databases.

She said: "It is also important to increase sustainable animal production such as fisheries and aquaculture. These changes need to be supported by coordinated action from the agriculture, health, environment and industrial sectors."

Senior human nutrition specialist at Nanyang Polytechnic's School of Chemical and Life Sciences Tay Mia Eng said it may take a long time for Singaporeans to embrace the flexitarian diet, but it is not impossible.

"Singaporeans tend to eat out frequently and are used to mainly animal-based protein in their diet. There are few vegetarian stalls at hawker centres," she said. Ms Tay added that a drastic shift will require effort from the Government and more awareness among the population, and also pointed out that the adoption of wholegrains has been a slow process.

The National Nutrition Survey 2018 found that unrefined carbohydrates as a proportion of total carbohydrates in Singaporeans' diets increased from 14 per cent in 2010 to 17 per cent in 2018 due to increased consumption of wholegrains, fruits and vegetables.

Director of the Nanyang Technological University's Food Science and Technology Programme, Professor William Chen, said he mostly agreed with the study's findings on the effects of our current diet on the environment.

But he said that while eating more plant-based foods will help, it comes with some drawbacks as many such foods do not have as much protein and micronutrients like iron as meat does.

One solution is to eat more fermented foods like kimchi and miso, said Prof Chen. These foods contain microbes that produce essential micronutrients and can supplement a plant-based diet.

Prof Chen also said that the future of sustainable diets may lie in technology-driven food production. Turning to lab-grown meat, sustainable aquaculture and adopting insects and microalgae as sources of nutrition are some possible solutions.

He said: "Many people still face a psychological barrier to insect-based proteins. But I am not suggesting we should all be eating fried crickets. Farmed insects, which are more environmentally-friendly than meat, can serve as additive supplements.

"And depending on the species, microalgae can provide carbohydrates, proteins and fats."