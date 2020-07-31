Six-year-old Singaporean girl among three imported Covid-19 cases announced on Friday

SINGAPORE - A six-year-old Singaporean girl was among three imported Covid-19 cases announced on Friday (July 31) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

She arrived from India on July 3 and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on July 30.

The two other imported cases are a 13-year-old boy, a permanent resident who arrived from India on July 19, and a dependant's pass holder, a 28-year-old woman who arrived from India on July 19.

All were asymptomatic and were tested while on stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

There were 396 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (July 31), taking Singapore's total to 52,205.

Most were migrant workers, and there were also three community cases.

Meanwhile, the Adidas and KFC outlets at Bugis Junction were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Friday.

Other places added to the list include Al-Sahira Restaurant at 200 Jalan Sultan and the Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh outlet at 208 Rangoon Road.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The three community cases reported on Friday comprise one work pass holder, one work permit holder and one short-term visit pass holder.

One of the three cases was picked up as a result of the ministry's proactive surveillance and screening, and another had already been placed on quarantine earlier. Two of the cases are unlinked.

No new clusters were announced on Friday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from eight cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of four cases to one over the same period.

With 183 cases discharged on Friday, 46,476 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 136 patients remain in hospital, while 5,551 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.