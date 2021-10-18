6 more Covid-19 deaths in Singapore; 2,553 new infections

SINGAPORE - Six Singaporeans, aged 78 to 93, have died of complications linked to Covid-19, taking Singapore's virus death toll to 239.

Four were men and two were women, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Oct 18).

Four were unvaccinated. Of the remaining two, one was vaccinated and the other was partially vaccinated.

All of them had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Of those who died of such complications over the past 28 days, 25.5 per cent were fully vaccinated and the rest were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Deaths linked to Covid-19 have been recorded daily since Sept 20.

There were 2,553 new Covid-19 infections in total, comprising 2,008 new cases in the community, 544 in migrant worker dormitories and one imported case.

The local cases included 359 people above 60 years old.

Among the large clusters that are being closely monitored, six had new cases.

Bukit Batok Home for the Aged had eight new cases, bringing its total to 52.

These include 51 residents and one staff member.

Two new cases were also added to United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh, bringing the size of the cluster to 128. Of these, 109 were residents, 18 were staff and one is a household contact of a case.

My World Preschool at Hougang Dewcourt had two new cases for 16 in total. Of the 16 cases, three are staff, nine are students and four are household contacts of cases.

One new case was each added to St Andrew’s Nursing Home in Taman Jurong, MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling, and Apex Harmony Lodge in Pasir Ris.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 150,731.

As at Monday, there were 15,132 patients in home recovery, 3,209 in community care facilities and 858 in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

There were 1,714 patients in hospital, up from 1,651 on Sunday, with 337 patients requiring oxygen support.

There were 67 patients in the intensive care unit.

So far, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 588,596 people have received their booster shots and another 83,000 have booked their appointments.

Read the full MOH press release here.