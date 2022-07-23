Six new cases of Omicron sub-variant

Six new local infections of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 were reported yesterday, adding to the two imported infections detected here on July 14.

All individuals were isolated upon testing positive and are experiencing mild symptoms, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

According to its daily update, two more people have died of Covid-19, bringing the total to 1,468. A total of 758 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised as at yesterday, with 14 in intensive care and 68 requiring oxygen support.

The week-on-week infection ratio was 1.02. The figure refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over that of the week before. A rate of more than one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is rising.

The seven-day moving average of local cases was 8,919, of which 705 were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

The BA.2.75 sub-variant is currently not on the World Health Organisation's list of variants of concern or interest. Cases of the sub-variant were first detected in India in early May.

According to scientists, BA.2.75 may spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection.