Single new case linked to church cluster; 2 more discharged

Two more patients who had the coronavirus disease have been discharged and one new case was confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

This takes the total number of cases to 90, of which 53 have fully recovered.

While most of the 37 still in hospital are in stable condition or improving, seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The new case, a 75-year-old Singaporean woman, is linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore, which now has seven confirmed cases. She has no recent travel history to China and lives in Bishan Street 12.

She first reported symptoms and visited a general practitioner clinic on Feb 9. She went back to the same clinic on Feb 17 and again on Sunday, when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by ambulance and immediately isolated.

Later that afternoon, she was confirmed to have Covid-19, the coronavirus disease. She had mostly stayed at home before she was admitted to hospital, said MOH.

A ministry spokesman also confirmed that Case 89, a 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident, is the Filipino mentioned by the Philippine Embassy in Singapore yesterday. The embassy had earlier said a Filipino had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Personal details of the patient were not shared by the Ministry of Health in line with its policy of patient confidentiality and privacy," the embassy said in a statement. It added that it is working closely with MOH and is prepared to provide all necessary consular assistance to the patient.

Before being admitted to hospital, Case 89, who lives in Serangoon, worked at fund manager Affinity Equity Partners in Temasek Boulevard. He also visited Bishan Community Club, which on Sunday posted on Facebook that one of its tenants, Gymmboxx, had closed after a user was found to have Covid-19.

Separately, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said yesterday that Case 10, a 56-year-old Chinese national who arrived from Wuhan on Jan 20, was a crew member of a cargo ship. He has since recovered and returned home to China. The ship he was working on board has resumed operations after it was disinfected, and its crew had served their quarantine with no symptoms.

As of noon yesterday, MOH had identified 2,842 close contacts, with 856 currently quarantined and 1,986 having completed their quarantine.