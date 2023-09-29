SingHealth to set up telemedicine hub at new polyclinic in Tampines North

SINGAPORE – As part of efforts to bolster its telemedicine services, healthcare group SingHealth will be setting up a centralised telehealth hub at Eunos Polyclinic.

It will bring together clinical and administrative staff involved in telehealth under one roof, and will be equipped with soundproof pods for consultations.

This was announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung during the opening of the new Tampines North Polyclinic on Friday.

“It will be a more conducive facility for telehealth, and will be able to reap efficiencies of scale,” Mr Ong said of the hub. It is not known when it will become operational.

Leveraging telemedicine will help meet the rising demand for healthcare, Mr Ong said, noting video consultations are suitable for a range of primary care cases as well as follow-up consultations for those with chronic conditions.

Friday’s announcement comes after SingHealth Polyclinics began trialling its Acute-On-Demand TeleHealth service at Eunos Polyclinic in January.

The service – which is available to all patients – is meant for those who want to consult doctors for general medical conditions such as acute respiratory illness or gastroenteritis.

Plans are under way to bring other video consultation services, such as physiotherapy, to Tampines North Polyclinic.

These include the Primary Tech-Enhanced Care home blood pressure monitoring programme, which allows patients with high blood pressure to better manage their condition using technology and tele-consultations.

SingHealth Polyclinics chief executive David Ng said that as at April 2023, it has conducted more than 36,000 video consultations.

“As we expand our (video consultation) services and tap technology to empower our patients in self-monitoring of their blood pressure and blood glucose level, we will increase our efforts to enable those who are less digital savvy, or unable to afford telemedicine services, through community partnerships,” added Dr Ng.

He noted that the TeleHealth Service for Seniors, available at the Bedok and Marine Parade polyclinics, will be expanded to the rest of the group’s polyclinics, benefitting more elderly patients.

Tampines North Polyclinic is Singapore’s 24th polyclinic and the 10th under SingHealth.

It is expected to see about 500 patients a day initially, a number which is expected to grow to about 700 patients a day, said Tampines North Polyclinic clinic director Sabrina Wee.