SingHealth rolls out medicine delivery service for patients

Patients at hospitals, polyclinics and some specialist centres under the SingHealth group of healthcare institutions can now get their prescription medication delivered.

The service is available for patients from Singapore General Hospital (SGH), Changi General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Patients at the Singapore National Eye Centre, the National Cancer Centre Singapore and the National Heart Centre Singapore, as well as SingHealth polyclinics, can also use the service.

It will be free until June 30, after which it will cost $8 per delivery.

Similar delivery and collection services are available at polyclinics and hospitals such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National University Hospital under the other two public healthcare groups here.

SGH's director of pharmacy Lim Mun Moon said in a press statement yesterday: "The service will benefit patients who are prescribed long-term medications. For example, those with well-controlled high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.

"After seeing the doctor, instead of collecting their medication at our outpatient pharmacy, these patients can skip the queue by signing up for the medication delivery service and opting for their medication to be delivered."

Patients can sign up for the service at the outpatient pharmacy in the institution that issued their prescriptions. Payment for the medications can be made online or at payment kiosks in the pharmacies.

The medication will be delivered within three working days, either to the patient's home or to collection points around the island.

These include Prescription in Locker Boxes, or Pilboxes for short, located at SingHealth polyclinics in Bedok, Marine Parade, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines.

SGH and KKH patients can also opt to have medications delivered to 18 bluPort self-collection lockers located mostly in FairPrice Xpress outlets at Esso petrol stations and Cheers convenience stores.

Subsequent medication refill requests can be made by calling the pharmacy or via the SingHealth Health Buddy app.

Patients who reschedule their appointments can also use the app to get a top-up prescription to tide them over until the new appointment date.

With the app, patients can check information such as dosage, side effects and storage instructions for more than 300 commonly prescribed medications, including their own prescribed medications.

They can also set reminders on the app to alert them on when they need to take their medicine.