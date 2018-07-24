SingHealth issues alert on phone scam asking for personal data

If you receive a phone call from "SingHealth" asking for your personal or financial information, beware.

SingHealth has alerted the public to suspicious phone calls that have surfaced in the wake of the recent cyber attack.

In a Facebook post yesterday, SingHealth said that patients would be informed only by SMS or letter, if their data had been leaked.

The healthcare group added that it will not contact patients via the phone unless they have been expecting a call. Recipients of the scam phone call should call the police anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688.

On Sunday, SingHealth also advised the public on what a genuine SMS notification should look like, after some people said they received fake messages.

SingHealth said in a Facebook post that recipients should check that the sender is SingHealth, and that the links in the message are www.singhealth.com.sg/cyber attack or bit.ly/cyber-attack18

While the contents of the message may vary depending on whether an individual's personal data or medical information was accessed during the cyber attack, SingHealth said that it will not ask for credit card or other financial information. Those who are still unsure can check the Health Buddy app or the SingHealth website using their SingPass, it added.

Last Friday, SingHealth had warned patients of fake messages saying that an individual's personal data, telephone numbers, financial details and medical records had all been accessed.

This comes after the authorities announced that hackers had infiltrated the computers of SingHealth in an unprecedented breach of personal data here.

The 1.5 million patients who were affected had visited SingHealth between May 1, 2015, and July 4 this year.

Among them, 160,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a few ministers, had their outpatient prescriptions stolen as well.

SingHealth last Friday began contacting all patients who visited its specialist outpatient clinics and polyclinics during the period to notify them if their data had been stolen.

As of yesterday, more than 1.8 million patients have been notified via SMS.

Some 150,000 patients who did not register their mobile numbers with SingHealth will receive letters informing them whether they have been affected by the data breach, within a week.