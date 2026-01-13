SingHealth gets $135m donation from Khoo Teck Puat estate to fund healthcare growth

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (third from left) and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung (third from right) at the presentation of a token of appreciation to the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat on Jan 13, at Outram Community Hospital. With them were (from left) SingHealth group chief executive Ng Wai Hoe, Estate of Khoo Teck Puat trustee Mavis Khoo, SingHealth chairman Cheng Wai Keung and SingHealth Fund chairwoman Ivy Ng.

SINGAPORE – SingHealth has received $135 million from the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat to fuel healthcare growth and changes at the group, which is Singapore’s largest public healthcare cluster.

The amount, the largest single contribution made to a public healthcare institution in Singapore, will support SingHealth in four key areas:

Expanding innovative care models in the community to enable personalised and proactive health interventions

Adopting innovative technologies and digital solutions to optimise diagnostic precision and enhance patient outcomes

Advancing cutting-edge medical research to address complex and urgent health challenges

Investing in attracting and retaining healthcare talents and in leadership development to nurture a talent pipeline.

It will also spur ground-breaking research in multiple clinical specialities, including mental health and wellness, maternal and child health, transplants, cardiovascular sciences and oncology.

Ms Mavis Khoo, the trustee of the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat, said the gift reflects a deep belief in the potential of medical research, innovation and education to transform lives.

“My late father would have turned 109 years old today,” she said on Jan 13 at the gift recognition ceremony at Outram Community Hospital.

“This gift is our way of honouring his legacy by supporting advancements in healthcare, which was a cause close to his heart, and enabling access to exceptional healthcare for future generations of Singaporeans.”

SingHealth group chief executive Ng Wai Hoe said the healthcare cluster is excited about trail-blazing medical breakthroughs, pioneering innovations and unlocking capabilities that will elevate its standing as a world-class academic medical centre and healthcare group, with the donation.

“This transformational $135 million gift... reflects not only the extraordinary generosity of the Estate of Khoo Teck Puat but, more importantly, the tremendous trust they have in our capabilities to unlock the potential of medicine to change lives,” he said.

“The donation is a powerful investment in people, discovery and hope that will fast-track breakthroughs, spark ideas that generate profound impact and foster a healthier Singapore for the future.”

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was guest of honour at the ceremony to commemorate the naming of the block that houses Outram Community Hospital as the Khoo Teck Puat Centre for Population Health, which will be the centre of future efforts to improve the health of the population. At the event, the President unveiled a bust of the late Mr Khoo Teck Puat.

Mr Khoo was a prominent Singaporean banker, hotelier and philanthropist.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam unveiling the bust of Khoo Teck Puat at Outram Community Hospital on Jan 13. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Once Singapore’s richest man, he was known for his significant investments, particularly in Standard Chartered Bank, and for founding the Goodwood Group of Hotels.

In 1981, he set up the Khoo Foundation charity fund with an initial $20 million. The foundation donated $125 million towards the construction and operation of Alexandra Hospital @ Yishun, which was renamed Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in 2007. Mr Khoo died in 2004 at the age of 87.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, attended the event as a special guest.