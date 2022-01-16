Singapore's Omicron wave likely to see a fairly sharp peak, says infectious disease expert

SINGAPORE - Will Singapore's Omicron wave be shaped like a plateau, with a flat top? Or will it look more like a mountain, with steep slopes and a sharp peak?

The latter is more likely, says infectious disease modelling expert Alex Cook, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

"I would anticipate that we will see a fairly sharp peak, like what South Africa has had, and it will decay after that," he told The Sunday Times last week. "It will only be after that point that we get to a stable number, with lower numbers of infections."

Just how steep the slopes of the next wave are will depend on the restrictions Singapore has in place.

"It could be that we have a lower, longer, slower burn, and we maintain the measures that we currently have in place," said Prof Cook, vice-dean of research at the Saw Swee Hock School.

"That would be better for the healthcare system, but it's probably harder for us as individuals because we want to get it over and done with."

The Omicron variant has spread like wildfire all over the world since it was first detected in South Africa last November, with Australia, Britain, South Korea and the United States all feeling its impact.

But the silver lining is that infections generally seem milder, with fewer hospitalisations and deaths reported despite soaring case numbers.

In Singapore, the variant is spreading much more slowly than it is in European and North American cities because of the country's safe management measures, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School.

He added: "Certainly, the Omicron variant has the potential to spread very quickly, especially in the absence of community measures and mask wearing, such as what we have seen overseas."

The number of Covid-19 cases here has been steadily climbing in recent weeks, with Omicron making up a growing proportion of each day's new infections.

Singapore recorded 832 new cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 549 a day earlier.

These numbers mean that Singapore will soon face an Omicron wave, with 10,000 to 15,000 cases a day a distinct possibility.