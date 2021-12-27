Singapore's Generation Covid

SINGAPORE - Growing up is hard to do - and the pandemic has made it even harder.

For many in the Covid Generation, the last two years have been filled with frustration and a sense of loss as the coronavirus disrupts both school and social life.

"I missed out on a lot - the complete overseas experience," lamented Ms Alyssa Chung, 22.

Enrolled in Australia's Monash University since October last year as an undergraduate, she has been able to take lessons only virtually so far. "As someone who thrives on human interaction, it has been an awfully cold feeling."

Added Zaqeerul Iman Shamshul Qamar, a 14-year-old budding athlete: "I missed out on competitions. I am on the school's cross-country team, but the National School Games have been cancelled for the past two years."

What defines a generation? While there is no universal agreement on where to draw the line between one generation and the next, what is clear is that individuals generally fall into one of several different categories - each of which has been shaped by events in the world around it.

Baby boomers, born in the years following World War II, are characterised by their strong work ethic.

In contrast, millennials would have come of age around the turn of the millennium. Growing up in the Internet age means they would have started off with much more globalised mindsets.

How about those who are growing up in the months since Covid-19 started making headlines all around the world?

As Singapore enters the third year of the pandemic, The Straits Times speaks to parents, experts and young people, in Singapore and across the region, to learn how they have weathered the crisis of their generation.

The little ones

Adults may have resisted putting on face masks when Covid-19 first hit, but four-year-old Elijah Neville has taken it all in his stride.

"I think for him, it's easy," said his mother, Ms Junia Tan, 43. "They are the most adaptable at that age, and it shows very clearly. We just put on the mask and they copy us."

His biggest pandemic challenge? Going to childcare, instead of being allowed to stay at home with his four older sisters who were attending classes online.