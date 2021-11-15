Singapore's Covid-19 cases in ICU have dropped slightly but deaths yet to subside

SINGAPORE - Unvaccinated seniors continue to make up the bulk of critically ill Covid-19 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) and deaths have yet to subside, said Ministry of Health's (MOH) director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

But the good news is that the Covid-19 cases in the ICUs has dropped slightly, he added.

If they continue to fall, more healthcare workers will be able to take a breather from fighting Covid-19, Associate Professor Mak said at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 on Monday (Nov 15).

As at Sunday, there were 1,525 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals, of whom 52 were under close monitoring in the ICU and 69 were in critical condition.

The overall ICU utilisation rate here has dropped to 63.3 per cent, compared with 66.3 per cent a day ago and nearly 70 per cent a week ago, MOH data shows.

Prof Mak said that among the critically ill and intubated Covid-19 ICU patients above the age of 70, there was a seven-day moving average rate of 45.8 per 100,000 of them who are not fully vaccinated, compared with 6.4 per 100,000 who are fully vaccinated.

In this age group, the death rate was 13.7 for 100,000 among those not fully vaccinated compared to 1.6 among the fully vaccinated.

"The slight decrease in number of cases, both Covid and non-Covid, in the ICU is a promising trend," said Prof Mak.

"It provides a slight reprieve, but we will need to see and watch the figures closely over the next few weeks to see if the trend is sustained. And if so, I do look forward to the hospitals allowing more staff to go on leave and get a well-earned rest."

Prof Mak said there has been a small decrease in the absolute number of seniors about the age of 60 getting infected with Covid-19.

The majority of Covid-19 cases - about 98.7 per cent - are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Less than 7 per cent of those infected with Covid-19 needed to be cared for in hospitals, either because they had more severe symptoms or because they had high-risk factors or worse outcomes from the infection, said Prof Mak.