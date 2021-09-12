Singaporeans based abroad can get vaccinated on arrival here

Unvaccinated Singapore citizens who are based overseas will be able to return to Singapore to get Covid-19 jabs through two new channels.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that the current high local vaccination rate has paved the way for overseas Singaporeans arriving via Changi Airport and Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to be vaccinated.

The first channel allows citizens to receive the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine when they arrive in Singapore, without their having to serve a full stay-home notice (SHN). They will return to their resident country on the next available flight or ferry.

They can complete the vaccination regimen by repeating this process for their second dose.

The second channel allows Singapore citizens to get their first dose upon arrival here and to also complete the full SHN at a dedicated facility.

They will then receive the second dose after the required dosing interval before returning to their resident country.

But those opting for the second channel will still be subject to the prevailing border measures regarding a pre-departure test, on-arrival testing, as well as length of SHN based on their 21-day travel history. Those choosing the first option will also be subject to prevailing border measures until they depart on the next available flight or ferry.

MFA and MOH said: "Regardless of their country or region of embarkation, the overseas Singaporeans will be required to stay at an appointed dedicated facility where the vaccination will be offered on-site, while they are under SHN."

Currently, eligible Singaporeans returning from overseas have to serve the full SHN before they can get their first vaccine dose. The second dose is given three to four weeks later. The long duration of being away made it difficult for citizens living and working abroad to come back for the vaccine, said the ministries.

While the vaccine will be provided by the Singapore Government, overseas Singaporeans will have to bear the associated costs of returning for vaccination, including accommodation at a designated facility, swab tests and travel expenses.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post that many overseas Singaporeans had asked him if there was a way for them to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"But we have no authority to administer vaccines overseas," he said. "Today, we announced the next best way to do this."

Singaporeans interested in the vaccination channels can go to go.gov.sg/vaccinationchannels

Sue-Ann Tan