Singaporean woman, 57, is sole community case

There were 175 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 55,104, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The ministry also said the Inter-agency Taskforce had completed the testing of all workers in dormitories last Friday, with some test results still being processed.

Among the new cases yesterday is an unlinked community case, a 57-year-old Singaporean woman.

She was tested for Covid-19 after she sought medical treatment for prolonged acute respiratory infection symptoms, and tested positive on Saturday, said the ministry.

It said epidemiological investigations of the case are in progress, and all identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected, said MOH.

There were also three imported cases - a Singaporean who returned from India on July 25, and two work pass holders, Indian nationals who arrived in Singapore from India on July 26.

Upon their arrival in Singapore, they went to dedicated facilities to serve their stay-home notices, where they were tested for Covid-19.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 171 cases yesterday.

About 23,500 workers are still serving out their isolation period at quarantine facilities.

"The workers in these quarantine facilities will be tested when their isolation ends, and we expect the case counts to remain high in the coming days, before tapering down thereafter," said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has remained stable, at an average of two cases per day in the past 14 days. The number of unlinked cases in the community also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past 14 days.

Update on cases

New cases: 175 Imported: 3 (1 Singaporean, 2 work pass holders) In community: 1 (1 Singaporean) In dormitories: 171 Active cases: 6,162 In hospitals: 135 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 6,027 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 48,900 Discharged yesterday: 332 TOTAL CASES: 55,104

Another 332 cases have been discharged, which means that as of Saturday, a total of 48,900 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

There were 135 Covid-19 patients still in hospital and 6,027 patients recuperating in community facilities here.

Most patients are improving and in a stable condition.

None is in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 19.8 million people. More than 730,000 people have died.