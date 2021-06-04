S'pore to bar short-term visitors with travel history to China's Guangdong province as Covid-19 cases surge

SINGAPORE - All short-term travellers with an air travel pass who have travelled to Guangdong province in China within the last 21 days will be barred from entering Singapore from Sunday (June 6).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday that the tightened border measures come amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Guangzhou.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with a travel history to Guangdong province within the last 21 days will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their residence.

They will have to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival, as well as before the end of their SHN.

These new measures will kick in at 11.59pm on June 5.

MOH said: "All other travellers departing from mainland China who have been in mainland China, excluding Guangdong province, in the last 21 days prior to travel will continue to be subject to a Covid-19 test upon arrival at the airport, in lieu of their SHN."

It was earlier announced that travellers from China will be allowed to go about their activities here without a need for an SHN if their Covid-19 PCR test is negative upon arrival.

Guangzhou has been grappling with a growing number of Covid-19 cases since last month, with the authorities trying to control infections with mass testing in some hot spot districts.