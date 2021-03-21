Singapore starts Covid-19 vaccination for Malaysian cargo drivers

Singapore yesterday started vaccinating selected cargo drivers from Malaysia against the Covid-19 virus.

The move is aimed at minimising the risk of transmission from the workers who bring in essential goods.

It would also ensure that these employees can continue delivering products to Singapore, the authorities had said earlier.

One facility has been set up at 13 Benoi Sector in Joo Koon. Drivers told The Sunday Times that another facility has been set up in Woodlands.

When The Sunday Times visited 13 Benoi Sector yesterday afternoon, an estimated eight trucks were parked on-site.

Over the next hour, about half a dozen more trucks entered the grounds.

By 5pm, only three trucks were seen in the compound.

Malaysian driver Toh Ah Peng, 59, who received the vaccine with two colleagues, said he was notified of his inoculation slot at midnight on Friday.

He was informed earlier this month that he had been selected for vaccination. He has been delivering fruit to Singapore from Johor about three times weekly for several years now.

Mr Toh said: "I am a bit worried about side effects, but I think it will help to keep me safe when I do my job."

He added that he received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and will return for the second jab in three weeks' time.

He said that the entire process for the first jab, including a 30-minute observation for side effects, ran very smoothly.

He left the centre about an hour after turning up.

Another driver, who wanted to be named only as Syah, 25, said he decided to go ahead with the vaccination as he wanted to be protected.

He has been delivering a range of goods, including groceries and construction materials, to Singapore almost daily for about a year now.

Johor Trucking Association president Novan Hing, who is based in Malaysia, said that drivers have been receptive to the vaccination programme. He added: "We are glad that the plan for the drivers' vaccination has been promptly executed."

Cargo drivers from Malaysia who have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore will receive an immunisation certificate and be exempted from daily on-arrival tests 14 days after the second dose, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said last week.

This also applies to workers accompanying them.

But they may still get tested from time to time, MTI added.

It said in a separate statement earlier this month that it would select eligible cargo drivers and accompanying personnel based on their frequency of travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

They do not have to pay for their jabs.

Those selected will be notified via a personalised SMS and be given details of the vaccination locations upon scheduling their vaccination appointments.

MTI had said the inoculation sites would be near the land checkpoints for easy access.