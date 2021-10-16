9 more Singaporeans die of Covid-19; 3,348 new infections

SINGAPORE - Nine people have died from complications linked to Covid-19, taking Singapore’s virus death toll to 224.

Announcing this yesterday (Oct 16), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that four were men and five were women, all aged 60 to 89.

Among these Singaporeans, two were vaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and five were unvaccinated. All except one unvaccinated case had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Of those who died of such complications over the past 28 days, 26.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and the rest were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Saturday was the 27th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

There were 3,348 new Covid-19 infections in total, MOH said. They comprised 2,688 new cases in the community and 656 in migrant worker dormitories. Four cases were imported.

The local cases included 475 people above 60 years old.

Among the large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, two had new cases.

United Medicare Centre in Toa Payoh saw four new cases, bringing its total to 123. These include 105 residents, 17 staff and one household member of a case.

Two new cases were also added to Econ Medicare Centre and Nursing Home in Buangkok, bringing the size of the cluster to 59. Of these, 56 were residents and three were staff members.

The total number of cases in Singapore stood at 145,120 as at yesterday.

Also as at yesterday, 16,580 patients were in home recovery, 2,862 patients in community care facilities and 766 patients in Covid-19 treatment facilities.

There were 1,464 patients in hospital, down from 1,593 on Friday, with 310 patients requiring oxygen support. However, the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased to 62, a jump from 48 on Friday.

So far, 84 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent has received at least one dose. A total of 554,004 individuals have received their booster shots and another 100,000 have booked their appointments.

Read the full MOH press release here.