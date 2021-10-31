Singapore reports 3,163 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths

SINGAPORE - Thirteen people aged between 57 and 89 have died of complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Oct 31).

Eleven had various underlying medical conditions, while two people were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals who had no known medical conditions, said MOH in its daily virus update.

The new deaths take Singapore's toll to 407.

There were also 3,163 new Covid-19 infections reported on Sunday. They comprised 2,745 new cases in the community, 414 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

The weekly infection growth rate is at 1.12, down from 1.14 on Saturday.

This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 198,374.

MOH said there are currently 284 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, 69 who are unstable and are being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 61 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall utilisation rate of the ICU is at 68.3 per cent, up from 68 per cent the day before.

Of the 382 ICU beds, 130 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients. Another 131 are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 121 beds are empty.

With three new cases reported on Sunday, the Institute of Mental Health cluster is now at 266 cases.

Other clusters under close monitoring are Orange Valley Nursing home which has one new case, ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home (10 Buangkok View Block 9) which has five new cases, and PCF Sparkletots @ Whampoa Block 85 which has one new case.

