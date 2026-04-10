Singapore records 27 measles cases to date in 2026, matching 2025 total case count

There is a worldwide trend of increasing measles cases and vaccination serves as an effective preventive measure. Some countries have launched vaccination exercises, including in Mexico (shown in this photo).

SINGAPORE – With three new measles cases detected last week, Singapore has recorded a total of 27 cases since the start of 2026, matching the figure for the whole of 2025.

The 27 cases in 2025 had been the highest number since 2020. But there were 152 measles cases in 2019 – a significant spike due to global outbreaks. The latest numbers were published on April 9 by the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in its weekly infectious diseases bulletin .

Measles cases are rising in the region, driven by disruptions in routine vaccinations during the Covid-19 pandemic and increased travel. Several countries, including Indonesia and Bangladesh, are experiencing surges.

In Singapore, 99 per cent of the adult population have immunity against measles , largely because they have either contracted the disease before or have been vaccinated against it. Nonetheless, the authorities have enhanced precautionary measures to prevent spread within the community.

CDA has since April stepped up measures to prevent the spread of measles in Singapore. This came after 12 new cases were reported between Feb 1 and March 24, half of whom had travelled overseas shortly before they were found to be infected.

Among the 12 cases, 11 had not been fully vaccinated, including two infants under 12 months of age who could not yet be vaccinated with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. CDA also said eight cases were not genetically linked and the remaining four belonged to a known cluster.

The enhanced measures by CDA imposed since April 1 include not allowing those working or studying in high-risk settings to return until they test negative for measles . Such settings include childcare centres with infants below a year of age, or healthcare facilities with medically vulnerable people.

CDA has stopped quarantining close contacts of those infected with measles if the close contacts are susceptible to infection, such as if they are unvaccinated or cannot produce evidence of immunity against measles. Instead, these close contacts have to undergo post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to reduce their risk of infection and prevent further transmission.

PEP treatments can be either the MMR vaccine, or immunoglobulin (an antibody solution) for those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons.

Close contacts will be subject to additional measures if they work or study in high-risk settings, which include placing them on leave of absence from the childcare centres or redeploying them to non-patient-facing roles in healthcare facilities. These measures will remain in place for up to 21 days from their last exposure to the infected person.

Measles , caused by the measles virus, is one of the most infectious diseases. It is spread through air droplets and direct contact with nasal and throat secretions. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and rashes. There is no specific treatment for measles , and most people recover within two to three weeks. The most effective way of preventing measles infection is to be vaccinated.

CDA has said that it will closely monitor Singapore’s measles situation and adjust public health measures as it evolves , to prevent community transmission and maintain herd immunity .