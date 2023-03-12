Redness, 'panda eyes', sagging lids: How to get rid of cosmetic side effects due to glaucoma drops

There can also be a deepening of the upper eyelid sulcus, which imparts an unappealing haggard look. While most of the side effects go away when using the eye drops stop, there can be a permanent darkening of the iris, which is awkward for someone with light-coloured iris or if glaucoma is in just one eye.

Such changes to their appearance can cause some people to stop using the eye drops, a fact not lost on the drug companies, which have been actively looking into ways to improve patient compliance.

Boon for patients

A new drug, omidenepag, available here for about a year has been able to address most of the side effects, making it easier for patients to keep using it while also helping to improve the outcome for any future surgery that might be needed, says Assoc Prof Perera. "It reduces the side effects around the eye dramatically. That’s a big boon for the patient."

It especially benefits younger people who are worried about their appearance or those who have glaucoma in one eye.

And it’s not just the patient who potentially benefits from omidenepag.

"There are some advantages also to the doctor of these drugs," he says.

This is because other prostaglandin analogues can cause a tightening of the eyelids which can make it difficult for doctors to measure the intraocular pressure accurately with the usual instruments. They would need to use a different way that requires just a small amount of the cornea to be visible.

Assoc Prof Perera adds that a study has also found that tightening of the eyelids and a deepening of the upper eyelid sulcus that can result from other prostaglandin analogues also negatively affects the outcome of any future surgery.

He recommends surgery as a last resort when medical treatment in the form of eye drops and/or laser have failed to slow down the progression of the glaucoma. The surgery aims to lower the pressure inside the eye by creating a bypass so that fluid inside moves to a bubble outside the eye and dissipates away into the blood vessels.

While omidenepag has its advantages, it is not suitable for people who have had cataract surgery or who are already on another prostaglandin analogue as it could lead to inflammation inside the eye. However, if the patient is on a different type of eye drop that is a beta blocker – a drug that decreases production of fluid that may increase pressure in the eyes – then adding omidenepag to the treatment is an option.

Assoc Prof Perera notes that even though rates of glaucoma here have remained stable over the past 20 to 30 years, there may be more people suffering from the condition as they may not be aware they have the illness. "That’s because we’re only diagnosing a small number of the people who actually have glaucoma. For every one person we know who’s got glaucoma, there are probably two to three who have got it but don’t know about it."

Usually, glaucoma cases are uncovered only when patients show up at the clinic for other issues, such as cataracts, he adds.

With World Glaucoma Week this year kicking off on March 12, it is an opportune time to raise awareness about the illness and the need for early detection.

"Glaucoma is progressive. That’s the biggest problem with it and if left undetected, it will lead to blindness given enough time. We want to find the disease in its earliest forms where it’s less visually debilitating and if we catch it then, we can usually do a good job of keeping that patient’s vision," says Assoc Prof Perera.

To detect glaucoma early, go for regular eye screenings if you're 40 and above, or earlier, if there is a known family history of glaucoma.