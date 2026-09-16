Singapore medtech start-up Bioactivx launches synthetic skin substitute

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Research engineer Asyraf Abbas holds up a piece of Bioactiv Matrix, a fully synthetic skin substitute for second-degree burns and deep abrasion wounds.

SINGAPORE – A local medical technology start-up has developed a new synthetic skin substitute for patients with severe burns or deep abrasion wounds to cover the injuries and accelerate healing.

Unlike conventional skin substitutes – which often use collagen derived from animals such as pigs or cows – the innovation does not require specialised storage or sterile environments, therefore it can be used in areas such as disaster zones.

The company noted the use of synthetic materials also allow the product to be applied among diverse patient populations, avoiding the cultural and religious restrictions associated with animal products.

Bioactivx – a start-up spun off from national research agency A*STAR and healthcare cluster SingHealth – commercially launched the synthetic skin substitute, called Bioactiv Matrix, on Sept 16.

Bioactiv Matrix has been granted regulatory approval by the Health Sciences Authority, the company noted.

In August, the start-up announced that it had raised US$3 million (S$3.8 million) in its most recent funding round – led by Swiss family office ContInvest and Singapore venture capital firm Cocoon Capital – bringing its total funding to US$4.9 million.

Bioactivx chief executive and co-founder Teo Peili said the goal in developing Bioactiv Matrix was to produce a skin substitute that could support the body’s natural healing process without the use of animal-derived materials, stem cells or growth factors – proteins which stimulate cell growth.

“It is designed to support the body’s natural regenerative processes and create a better wound-healing environment with the potential to reduce infection, inflammation, and scarring,” she said.

The skin substitute is produced via additive manufacturing, otherwise known as 3D-printing, at Bioactivx’s new 1,800 sq ft premises at Block71, the start-up hub in Ayer Rajah Crescent.

Bioactivx aims to expand regionally by 2027, and is also pursuing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the synthetic skin substitute.

It is also developing technologies targeting chronic wounds, diabetic ulcers and inflammatory skin conditions.

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Tin Pei Ling, who attended the launch on Sept 16, said Bioactivx could make a “very significant contribution” to Singapore’s biomedical sector.

Bioactivx’s clean room where Bioactiv Matrix, a fully synthetic skin substitute for second-degree burns and deep abrasion wounds is produced. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

According to the Economic Development Board, Singapore’s biomedical sciences industry produced more than $32 billion worth of products in 2024.

The start-up’s products, developed from research and production in the Republic, could eventually make waves globally, said Tin, who sits on the Government Parliamentary Committee for Finance and Trade and Industry.

The event also saw Bioactivx sign an agreement with Dutch 3D printer manufacturer UltiMaker on the use of advanced additive manufacturing to support product development, manufacturing innovation and the deployment of regenerative solutions in humanitarian crises.

The company also partnered with Novatech – a Singapore-based emergency medical solutions supplier – on the distribution and deployment of Bioactivx’s solutions in defence, field-care and operational environments.

“Regulatory approval is an essential milestone, but the real impact comes when an innovation reaches clinicians and patients,” said Teo.

“Our partners bring the clinical expertise, manufacturing capabilities and market access needed to take Bioactiv Matrix beyond the laboratory and into the settings where it can make a meaningful difference.”