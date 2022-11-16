Singapore has successfully transitioned to living with Covid-19: Experts

SINGAPORE - Pandemic restrictions are unlikely to be reimposed here as Singapore has managed to successfully transition to living with Covid-19, experts said.

This is even as new coronavirus variants continue to emerge, and the virus is unlikely to ever be eliminated, they noted.

A slew of pandemic-related restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of Covid-19 such as mandatory masking in most public spaces, contact tracing and vaccination proof for accessing facilities were lifted over the past year.

Since Nov 7, the Health Ministry has stopped reporting new daily cases of Covid-19 infection, opting instead for a seven-day moving average of local cases as a more accurate indicator of infection trends – one that is less prone to day-to-day fluctuations.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Nov 8 that hospitals would no longer have to set aside entire wards for Covid-19 patients.

Instead, these patients will be managed according to the severity of their condition, with those assessed to be at risk of spreading infectious diseases placed in isolation beds, as is the current practice.

This aligns Covid-19 hospitalisation protocols with other conditions such as influenza, for which there are no cohort wards except during brief occasions, said infectious diseases expert, Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, noting that this helps to ease the crunch on hospitals.

The vice-dean of global health at the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health believes the moves the Republic has made have been appropriate.

“I believe there will always be those who think the steps were taken too fast or had occurred at too slow a pace,” he said.

However, the outcome of the measures taken is that the country has managed to return to normality without excessive deaths or hospitals being overwhelmed, said Prof Hsu.