Singapore Food Agency recalls bread product due to black foreign matter

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a bread product by a German manufacturer after black foreign matter was found in it.
The affected product - Schnitzer Organic Canihua - is made from a traditional Peruvian grain, canihua, which is used in bread, as well as noodles, energy bars and chips.
The SFA said in a statement on Thursday that Schnitzer Organic Canihua is imported to Singapore by Taste Original.
The agency said consumers who bought from the affected batch, which has a best before date of July 11, should not eat it.
They can call Taste Original on 9622-7411 for refunds or an exchange of products.
The SFA recall comes after the European Commission issued a notification on Schnitzer's voluntary withdrawal of the product from the market.
Clement Yong