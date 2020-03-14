Singapore Food Agency recalls bread product due to black foreign matter

Schnitzer Organic Canihua is made from a traditional Peruvian grain called canihua. It is used in bread, as well as noodles, energy bars and chips. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a bread product by a German manufacturer after black foreign matter was found in it.

The affected product - Schnitzer Organic Canihua - is made from a traditional Peruvian grain, canihua, which is used in bread, as well as noodles, energy bars and chips.

The SFA said in a statement on Thursday that Schnitzer Organic Canihua is imported to Singapore by Taste Original.

The agency said consumers who bought from the affected batch, which has a best before date of July 11, should not eat it.

They can call Taste Original on 9622-7411 for refunds or an exchange of products.

The SFA recall comes after the European Commission issued a notification on Schnitzer's voluntary withdrawal of the product from the market.

