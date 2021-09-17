S'pore eases restrictions for travellers from more countries; those from Indonesia can transit here

SINGAPORE - Travellers from more countries, including Poland and Saudi Arabia, will be able to enter Singapore with fewer restrictions, after these countries were deemed to have lower risk of Covid-19 infections.

These travellers will still need to be quarantined after arrival in Singapore. But they can serve shorter quarantine periods, or have the choice to be quarantined at home.

The revision of the rules for these countries is based on Singapore's country risk classification, which groups countries into four categories.

Countries deemed to be of lowest risk of Covid-19 infections are grouped in Category I, while those of highest risk are in Category IV.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Sept 17) that Poland and Saudi Arabia will be added to Category II from 11.59pm on Sept 22.

Other places that are already in this category comprise Australia, Brunei, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea.

Travellers departing from countries in Category II will have to take a pre-departure Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 48 hours of their flight.

They will then have to take a test on arrival.

Following that, they will be required to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at a place of accommodation, before taking a final Covid-19 swab test on the final day of the stay-home notice.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Latvia, Portugal and Spain will be added to the Category III list of countries.

MOH said that from 11.59pm on Sept 22, fully vaccinated travellers from these countries may apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their homes or other suitable accommodations.

It said that applications to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities will be considered if the vaccinated traveller have fulfilled criteria such as remaining in the respective countries for the last 21 days prior to arrival in Singapore, and is occupying their respective places of residence alone.

For Singapore citizens and permanent residents, the application must be made three days prior to arrival via the SafeTravel website.

Unvaccinated travellers will still be required to undergo a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

The other countries already in Category III include Austria, Belgium, Japan and Switzerland.

Travellers from countries in this category will have to take six Covid-19 swab tests in total.

MOH also said on Friday that it will allow all passengers with travel history to Indonesia within the last 21 days prior to departure for Singapore to transit through Changi Airport, from 11.59pm on Sept 22.

It had previously banned these travellers from transiting through Singapore, but said the ban has been lifted as the situation in Indonesia has shown improvement.

In addition, travellers from Indonesia entering Singapore will be required to undergo an on-arrival PCR test instead of an antigen rapid test plus a PCR test.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures in tandem with our roadmap to becoming a Covid-19 resilient nation," said MOH.