Singapore contributes 100,000 doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Brunei

SINGAPORE - Singapore has contributed 100,000 doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to Brunei, as part of bilateral efforts to tackle the pandemic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday (Aug 21) in a statement that Singapore High Commissioner to Brunei Heng Aik Yeow handed over the vaccines to Brunei Health Minister Mohd Isham Jaafar on Thursday.

"This contribution is part of both governments' intent to deepen cooperation and extend mutual support to combat this pandemic together," said the ministry.

Singapore has met its target to have 70 per cent of the population fully vaccinated by National Day on Aug 9. As at Friday, 77 per cent of the nation's population have received both doses.

Around 27 per cent of Brunei's population of around 433,000 people have been vaccinated as at Aug 17, according to statistics from Reuters.