Singapore-based company wins UN award for creating healthier sugar

SINGAPORE - Sugar has a bad rap when it comes to healthy eating, but one company is set on changing that.

Singapore-based food technology company Nutrition Innovation produces raw sugar that is healthier and is packed with more nutrients and fibre compared with refined white sugar.

The brown sugar is of low glycaemic index, which means it releases energy slowly so blood sugar levels do not spike, which is similar to brown rice, wholemeal bread, and some fruits.

On Tuesday (July 27), the company was among 50 global small businesses to win an inaugural United Nations competition titled Best Small Business: Good Food For All.

Announced at the UN Food Systems Pre-Summit in Rome, the winners were recognised for their contributions to healthier, sustainable, and affordable food, in the light of food security issues that will be exacerbated by climate change and the growing world population.

Nutrition Innovation is the only company in Singapore that won the award.

Its brown sugar, called Nucane, is sold in Sheng Siong and Hao Mart outlets here, under the brand, The Better Brown. It retails at around $2.85 a kilogram.

White sugar in 1kg packs generally cost up to $2 in supermarkets.

The sugar has been tested to show that it releases energy and glucose into the bloodstream at around a 20 per cent slower rate, compared with refined white sugar, said Nutrition Innovation founder David Kannar.

In 2019, the sugar was tested to be of low glycaemic index by Temasek Polytechnic's Glycemic Index Research Unit, a facility which assesses the quality of carbohydrates in foods.

To create its brown sugar, Nutrition Innovation uses a patented processing technology that helps the sugarcane plant retain its natural micronutrients called polyphenols, which can slow the body's ability to absorb sugar, said Dr Kannar.

"Our research indicates that (the sugar) can then be a fuel for the good bacteria in the gut and play a role in digestive health," he added.

On the other hand, refined white sugar contains very few nutrients, and it causes blood sugar levels to spike, according to the Health Promotion Board.

Sugary foods such as cakes and candies may not make you full for long, and will cause people to crave more sugar.

Nutrition Innovation also claims that the brown sugar tastes about 10 per cent to 20 per cent sweeter than white sugar, due to the natural caramel flavours from the brown sugar.

"So you should use less of the sugar when baking and cooking... approximately 10 per cent to 20 per cent less depending on the recipe or type of food," said Dr Kannar.

Although the brown sugar has more nutrients and releases energy slowly, it does not mean that it can be eaten in excess.

"People should not over-consume any carbohydrate. Instead, they should consume better and less refined carbohydrates, such as rice, breads and sugars," he added.

Although artificial sweeteners are known to be alternatives to raw sugar, Dr Kannar said they may be more expensive, do not bind well in foods such as biscuits and chocolates, and may have an artificial metallic aftertaste.

Each of the 50 small businesses, including Nutrition Innovation, received US$2,000 (S$2,720) from the UN. They will also be given opportunities to network and find partners to scale up their products.

Dr Kannar said: "(The award) shines a global spotlight on our innovation, so that others can be compelled to also create healthier choices."

The company is currently developing a sugar powder made with proteins and fibre to enable sugar reduction in foods.

Other winners of the UN competition include a tilapia fish breeding farm in Laos, a country that has been seeing diminishing fish stocks in its waters due to overfishing and hydropower projects.