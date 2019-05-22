Singapore and Indonesia sign agreement to collaborate on health promotion

SINGAPORE- Singapore and Indonesia will collaborate to prevent and control diseases, promote healthy living and develop human resources under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong and his Indonesian counterpart Dr Nila Djuwita Farid Moeloek signed the MOU on health cooperation at a bilateral meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday (May 22).

The Ministry of Health said the two ministers were there for the 72nd World Health Assembly where they affirmed the excellent health relations between Singapore and Indonesia, and agreed on the importance of regional cooperation and coordination in dealing with communicable diseases.

Building on a ministerial conference held in Singapore last year to discuss diabetes, the health ministers also shared their concerns and plans for combating non-communicable diseases and exchanged ideas on promoting healthy living.

"Singapore looks forward to deepening health ties with Indonesia under the auspices of the newly signed MOU," the MOH said.