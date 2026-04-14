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Synopsis: Every first Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

The rules for Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders changed on April 1, 2026. New mandates from the Ministry of Health mean that riders that offer nearly full coverage can no longer be sold. They have been replaced by plans that require higher out-of-pocket costs in exchange for lower premiums. These new riders promote greater accountability in controlling escalating healthcare expenses.

If you have an existing IP rider, you might wonder if you should “grandfather” your current plan, switch to a new one to save on premiums, or perhaps do without one?

If you are just starting your healthcare journey, you need to understand why MOH is removing deductible coverage and doubling the co-payment cap from $3,000 to $6,000.

In this episode, host Joyce Teo engages with a private sector surgeon and a health economist to discuss the new landscape of health insurance, how to think about your future healthcare needs, and the crucial role of personal responsibility.

The guests are Dr. Tan Yia Swam, a breast surgeon and former president of the Singapore Medical Association, and Dr. Akshar Saxena, an Assistant Professor of Economics at Nanyang Technological University.

In the podcast, Dr Tan also addresses a common misconception that private sector doctors frequently overcharge.

Highlights (click/tap above):

8:05 Knowing the difference between an elective surgery and an emergency one.

10:40 Addressing the public perception that some doctors overcharge patients…

15:20 On the importance of personal responsibility…

23:07 Dr Akshar on the impact of the Apr 1 changes on legacy riders

24:18 Dr Tan’s perspective on preparing for her future medical needs.

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

Host: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis and Lynda Hong

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