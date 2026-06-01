Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The eye clinic at Sengkang General Hospital now supports nearly 30 faculty surgeons performing operations across three operating theatres.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) opened a new operating theatre at its eye clinic at Sengkang in early May, enabling more patients to receive treatment in the heartland.

This will be the third operating theatre at SNEC’s branch at Sengkang General Hospital (SKH), where patients can undergo procedures such as cataract surgery.

According to SNEC , its eye clinic at SKH receives close to 30,000 patient visits each year, with more than 3,000 eye surgeries performed in 2025 at its two operating theatres.

The addition of a new operating theatre in May 2026 could raise this figure to 5,000 a year, said senior consultant Woo Jyh Haur, who heads the SNEC eye clinic at SKH.

The eye clinic at SKH now supports nearly 30 faculty surgeons performing operations across three operating theatres, added Woo , who is from SNEC’s corneal and external eye disease department.

He said the additional operating theatre at SKH would give patients faster access to care and shorter waiting times for surgeries.

Patients who do not live near SKH but have been seen at SNEC’s main centre at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) in Outram and other affiliated clinics may also choose to undergo their cataract surgeries at SKH.

“We aim to make surgical care and processes across sites as seamless as possible, so that such patients can undergo surgery at SKH and continue their usual follow-up care at SNEC’s other locations,” said Woo.

Meanwhile, patients who require specialised care that is only available at the main centre, such as corneal transplants, will continue their follow-up there, Woo said.

SNEC said that it has expanded its network of eye clinics over the years to make eye care more accessible and convenient for residents in central and eastern Singapore.

In addition to SNEC’s main centre at SGH, it has clinics and operating theatres across Singapore in locations including KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Changi General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and Bedok.

According to the Singapore National Eye Centre, its eye clinic at Sengkang General Hospital receives close to 30,000 patient visits each year. PHOTO: SINGAPORE NATIONAL EYE CENTRE

SNEC said it aims to ensure that everyone has access to cost-effective eye care services in a timely manner, especially seniors who tend to be more affected by age-related eye diseases.

However, Woo noted that some patients still prefer to visit SNEC’s main centre due to a lack of awareness about the services available at SKH, along with misconceptions about the scope and quality of care provided.

“They may assume that more comprehensive or higher quality care can only be found at the SNEC main centre, but we draw from the same pool of specialists here, and the operating facilities at SKH are equipped to the same standard for routine eye procedures as the main centre,” he added.

In 2024 , SNEC’s clinic in Sengkang served around 4,000 new patients living in the area. Meanwhile, its main clinic at Outram received about 5,000 new patients living in the vicinity of SKH.

“This suggests that there is a significant opportunity for more patients to access care closer to home,” said Woo.

One such patient who chose to have her cataract surgeries done at SNEC’s eye clinic in SKH was Yishun resident Lim Beng Hong. The 61-year-old had initially visited the main centre with her daughter Eileen See, 34, as they were both unaware that there was a closer location.

They opted for SKH after learning that Lim’s surgeon, Woo, could also perform the surgery there, said See, who lives in Sengkang.

After their first appointment with Woo on Jan 2, Lim had her cataract surgeries less than a month later on Jan 27 and Feb 9. “My mother was quite happy. In less than an hour, we were out of the clinic – they were quite efficient,” said See.

“If we knew Sengkang had an SNEC eye clinic, we would have gone there from the start,” she added. “It would have been a lot more convenient.”