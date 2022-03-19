Shorter trip, improved care for retiree nearer home

It now takes about half the time it used to for Madam Low Hong Eng, 67, to head for a routine diabetes check-up.

The newly launched Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Ang Mo Kio Specialist Centre in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 is closer to her Hougang home than the hospital in Novena.

The centre, launched yesterday, will bring specialist care to the heartland.

The trip for the check-up, which used to be up to 50 minutes depending on traffic conditions, now takes about 25 minutes for Madam Low and her husband Lim Jit Suan, 73, her main caregiver. He accompanies her on all visits to the hospital or clinics.

At the Ang Mo Kio centre, the clinical diabetes educators advise Madam Low, a retiree who did administrative work previously, on the types of food that are good for her as well as those to avoid, said Mr Lim, a retired bank associate.

He added: "They also showed us new equipment that is hooked to her arm and, with a meter, she could see her sugar level any time. This enabled her to monitor her diet and food consumption carefully."

The clinical diabetes educators at the centre are trained specially in diabetes care as well as patient education. This makes it possible for patients to better manage their condition with fewer consultations - from perhaps more than eight yearly hospital visits to three to five visits to the Ang Mo Kio centre, said TTSH.

The centre also has a community eye clinic, which allows for faster appointments, and a portable audiometry system that provides quicker access to testing, detection and intervention for hearing issues.

The new centre also allows for direct referrals from general practitioners (GPs) to the services offered at the facility.

Dr Lim Kim Show, a GP at Life Family Clinic in Ang Mo Kio, has referred his patients to the centre for integrated musculoskeletal therapy services - needed for conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome or osteoarthritis knee pain.

"Getting early intervention for such conditions makes a big difference in patients' recovery. This direct referral process can cut down waiting time by more than a month, which means they get treatment that much faster," he added. The waiting time is now two to three weeks.