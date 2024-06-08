Shortage of organ donors in S’pore; potential pool could be those who died of cardiac arrest

SINGAPORE – Two weeks ago, news of a mother who donated her 14-year-old son’s organs after he was declared brain-dead made the headlines. Her Secondary 2 son had collapsed during a run in school and died after three weeks in a coma.

His kidneys, liver, pancreas, corneas and skin saved at least four patients, said a spokesperson from the National Organ Transplant Unit (Notu) at the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the organ donors from 2019 to 2023 were four dead donors below the age of 21, and the organs they donated included the heart, liver, kidneys, pancreas, corneas and heart valves, the spokesperson said.

Transplants from dead donors were greatly impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic, but they have since returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In particular, Notu data shows that in 2023, a total of 39 kidney transplants from dead donors and 49 kidney transplants from living donors were done, compared with 33 and 56, respectively, in 2019.

However, the waiting list for an organ remains long.

The longest wait is for cadaveric kidneys, which are taken from dead donors. Kidneys can also be transplanted from living donors.

Those who received cadaveric kidneys in 2023 waited around nine years, on average.

As at end-2023, 400 patients were waiting for a cadaveric kidney transplant, 55 were waiting for a cadaveric liver transplant, and 13 were hoping for a heart transplant.

“Right now, less than 10 per cent of kidney failure patients actually get the opportunity to receive a transplant, and that’s the best treatment for kidney failure,” said Professor A. Vathsala, co-director of the National University Centre for Organ Transplantation (Nucot) at the National University Hospital (NUH).

Over the years, however, organ transplants from dead donors of kidneys, livers and hearts have risen. In 2023, the transplant rates reached 6.59, 3.89 and 0.85 per million population (pmp) respectively, up from 6.3, 3.52 and 0.74 pmp in 2013, according to Notu.

“While many patients have benefited from organ transplants, there is still room to improve the organ transplant rates in Singapore,” said the Notu spokesperson.

Potential new source of donors

Raising awareness of the life-saving nature of organ donation can help to drive up transplant rates.

Singapore also needs to continue to rely on living donations as an important source of organs for transplantation, said Prof Vathsala, Associate Professor Shridhar Iyer, who is the other co-director at Nucot, and Associate Professor Jeyaraj Prema Raj, the head of SingHealth Duke-NUS Transplant Centre.

But the donations from dead and living donors will not be enough, particularly given that Singapore is rapidly ageing and has a small population of six million, with low death rates from substance abuse or road traffic accidents.

To save more lives with transplants, one potential area to explore would be to use organs from not just brain-dead donors but also those who died of cardiac arrest in hospital, which means that their blood circulation has stopped permanently, said Prof Vathsala.