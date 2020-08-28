Sheng Siong outlet at Elias Mall, Our Tampines Hub among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Sheng Siong supermarket at Elias Mall and Our Tampines Hub were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Aug 27).

The ministry provides the list to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if needed.

There were 77 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 56,572.

They included two community cases, both Singaporeans, said MOH.

One of the community cases is linked to a previous patient and had visited a camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre where she may have had contact with another case who went to work at the shop when he was infectious.

MOH said the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, it will contact all individuals who had visited the shop between Aug 15 and 18, and facilitate Covid-19 testing for them.

The other community case is unlinked.

There were also five imported patients, including an 82-year-old Singaporean woman who had returned to Singapore from India. She was confirmed positive on Tuesday (Aug 25).

The other four imported cases were one permanent resident, one dependant's pass holder, one long-term visit pass holder and one special pass holder.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 70 new cases announced on Thursday.

MOH added that 41 dormitories had been cleared of the coronavirus by the inter-agency task force and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection. As a result, the Covid-19 clusters linked to them have now been closed.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from one cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 168 cases discharged on Thursday, 55,124 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 66 patients remain in hospital while 1,340 are recuperating in community facilities, with none in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.