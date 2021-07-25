She overcame stigma to seek professional help for dealing with anxiety

SINGAPORE - Before she was diagnosed with anxiety and mild depression at 19, Ms Danielle Grace Tan was once told her struggles were solely because of her own personality and lack of willpower.

The 25-year-old film-maker said: "I don't think it was ill-intentioned but it didn't help. Baseless stigma and preconceived notions were really unhelpful."

She was 16 when her first panic attack occurred while she was studying for her O-level examinations.

As someone struggling with high-functioning anxiety, she found it easy at first to conceal it from the public eye. However, over the next three years, these attacks worsened. She said: "It reached a point where I couldn't get up from bed and I didn't want to continue down the path I was on."

Conversations with her friends convinced Ms Tan that she should not suppress her emotional turmoil and prompted her to see a psychiatrist. "The first barrier I had to overcome was my stigma against mental health. I was very set on the fact that I didn't need help while not knowing why I did not feel right," she said.

While she still faces anxiety occasionally, she manages it better. She also volunteers to help others like her discuss their inner turmoil and uses her films to share these stories.

She added: "Sharing about mental health should be normalised. It's not a matter of separating who does or does not have mental issues, but rather everyone should take care of their mental health."

For Ms Jamie Tan, 20, intervention came after almost six years of self-harm and sleep loss that started in primary school. "Teachers told me to let them know if I was struggling but I didn't know how to put it into words," said the polytechnic student.

Instead, Ms Jamie Tan - who struggled with bullying and making sense of her parents' divorce - would avoid questions about her scratches by saying she fell.

In secondary school, her life spiralled out of control as her coping mechanisms, which included joining two co-curricular activities, became less effective.

There was academic pressure too, leading her to take a gap year to get treated for major depression and anxiety. Her mother stopped working to look after her and her father ensured she kept her appointments.



Ms Jamie Tan, who was treated for major depression and anxiety, is now better able to cope and wants to help others as well. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



With the support of counsellors, her church, teachers and family, Ms Jamie Tan is now better able to cope and wants to help others.

Looking back, she wishes she had reached out for support earlier. "The process of seeking help is a roller-coaster ride but talking to mental health professionals is not like ranting to a friend because they have the expertise," she noted.

Getting help

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

Mental well-being

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg website (Mon to Fri, 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm)

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928/6509-0271 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (Mon to Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)/ Tinkle Friend website (Mon to Thu, 2.30pm to 7pm and Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 (Daily, 10am to 10pm)