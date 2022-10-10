She grappled with trauma of her father's suicide for more than a decade

SINGAPORE - Looking back now, Ms Jacqueline Pak said there were signs that her father was suicidal.

He had lost his job in a shipyard a few years before his death, and stayed home most of the time. Withdrawing into himself, he spoke little in the last year of his life.

At night, when the teenager came out of her room to go to the bathroom, she would see her father sitting alone in the dark, just staring into space.

"We just assumed he was just going through a bad period of his life," said Ms Pak, who is now 42 and the head of corporate affairs in a boutique consultancy firm.

"I grew up knowing him as a caring father who took care of the family. But I think in the years leading up to his suicide, his behaviour changed... It was so gradual that we didn't think it was any cause for alarm."

At that time, Ms Pak's mother was a housewife, who took on babysitting jobs at home to earn some income. She has a younger brother.

Ms Pak is one of 25 suicide survivors who are participating in a new study by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of the factors that can lead to suicide.

It is the institute's first psychological autopsy, essentially an examination of the state of mind, to determine what the deceased person might have been thinking about, and what was going on in their lives, before they decided to take their own lives, said Associate Professor Mythily Subramaniam, assistant chairman of IMH's medical board (research).

"Perhaps if we identify the main factors, we could then do something to prevent some of these suicides," she added.

Ms Pak and 24 other individuals who have suffered losses to suicide have been recruited to shed light on the state of mind of their loved ones.

Though their trauma is not part of the study, no suicide survivor is spared.

For more than a decade after her father died some 25 years ago, Ms Pak struggled with the trauma of his death.

The 17-year-old blamed herself for it.

Though she seemed fine on the outside, graduating with good grades to land a good job, inside, she was crumbling.

"I tried to call helplines. I tried to reach out to seniors in school, friends, teachers, counsellors, I spoke to several different ones from different organisations, but I felt I was not being understood," she said.