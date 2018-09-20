SGH is first in South-east Asia to perform living donor liver transplant involving incompatible blood groups

SINGAPORE - A public hospital here has carried out South-east Asia's first liver transplant involving a living donor and incompatible blood groups.

In July last year, Mr Chen Yu Hui, 56 and his son Chen Qingzhong, 32, underwent a 12-hour operation at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) to replace the elder Mr Chen's liver, as he was suffering from liver cancer, hepatitis B and liver cirrhosis.

The elder Mr Chen has blood group B positive while his son has blood group A positive. Without a transplant, doctors predicted that the elder Mr Chen had fewer than two years to live.

More than a year later, father and son are both recovering well and continue to go for follow-up medical checks, SGH said in a media briefing on Thursday (Sept 20). The younger Mr Chen even had his first child - a son - born in November last year.

While kidney transplants involving living donors with blood groups incompatible with that of recipients have been performed in Singapore since 2008, this was the first such liver transplant.

"Typically, the blood group of the donor and recipient must match for liver transplant," said Associate Professor Jeyaraj Prema Raj, director of the Liver Transplant Programme at SGH.

"With this treatment protocol, ABO incompatible liver transplant may be possible between some recipients and living donors," he added. "Both must undergo stringent tests prior to surgery and go for regular medical follow-ups with their doctor post-transplant to facilitate recovery."

Doctors at SGH had to remove antibodies in the father's blood to prevent them from thinking of the donated organ as a foreign body and attacking it.

A drug used to treat certain autoimmune diseases and cancer was given to the elder Mr Chen through intravenous infusion three weeks before the surgery to suppress the production of antibodies in his blood.

Four days before the surgery, a special dialysis machine was used to remove the amount of antibodies in his blood to a level low enough for the transplant.

Within the first two weeks after the surgery, the elder Mr Chen had to go through another round of dialysis, and the level of antibodies in his blood was measured daily to ensure that it remained low.

The surgery team drew experience from the SGH kidney transplant team, which has been performing blood group incompatible living donor kidney transplants since 2009.

According to an overseas study conducted in 2015, 71 per cent of blood group incompatible living donor liver transplant recipients were still alive five years after the transplant, compared to 71.5 per cent of ABO-compatible recipients.