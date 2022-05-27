SFA orders recall of two snack products over undeclared allergens

SINGAPORE - Two companies have been ordered to recall two imported snack products - a vegan dip and prawn crackers - after they were found to contain undeclared allergens.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (May 27) that Food Standards Australia New Zealand detected undeclared milk allergen in Chris' Homestyle Plant-Based Spring Onion Dairy-Free Vegan Dip from Australia, and undeclared molluscs, milk and/or soya allergens in Hanami Toasted Prawn Cracker (Original Flavour) from Thailand.

SFA has directed the importers, Kaiser Foods Singapore and Yen Investments, to recall the products.

The recalls are ongoing, the agency said.

It said allergens in food can result in allergic reactions in some people.

Food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels under Singapore food regulations.

SFA added that the presence of milk, molluscs and soya ingredients do not pose a food safety issue to all consumers, only those who are allergic to them.

Those who have bought the affected products and are allergic to the undeclared ingredients should not consume them.

Those who have eaten them and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.