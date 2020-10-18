7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community, 5 imported

MOH confirmed seven new Covid-19 cases, including one in the community and five imported cases, on Oct 18, 2020.
SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (Oct 18), taking Singapore's total to 57,911.

They included one community case and one who lives in a worker's dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases, who had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Friday, MOH reported that for the first time since March 12, there were fewer than 100 active coronavirus cases in Singapore.

The number of new daily cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from an average of fewer than one case per day to no cases over the same period.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 39.6 million people. More than 1.11 million people have died.

 

