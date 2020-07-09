Seven more worker dorms cleared of Covid-19 patients

Seven worker dormitories have been cleared of patients who test positive for Covid-19 and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for the virus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that the inter-agency task force has been clearing dormitories through aggressive testing of migrant workers residing there.

The seven dormitories, which are also now closed clusters, are at Tuas South Street 12, 109 Ubi Avenue 4, 11 Defu Lane 1, 12 Kwong Min Road, 18 Woodlands Industrial Park E1, 55 Genting Lane and 6 Tuas View Square.

MOH also announced that a 69-year-old Singaporean man who had a history of medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, died on Tuesday and was confirmed to have Covid-19.

The preliminary cause of death is cardio-respiratory failure, pending further investigations by the coroner.

On Tuesday, he was found unresponsive at home and was taken to Sengkang General Hospital's emergency department, where he was confirmed to have the virus.

He is Singapore's 13th case of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus but died from other causes.

Yesterday, MOH added Penang Culture, Don Don Donki at Jem and the Singtel outlet at Jurong Point to its list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

Of the nine cases in the community announced yesterday, three are linked to previous cases or clusters, while six are currently unlinked.

There were three imported Covid-19 cases. They are two Indian nationals who are dependant's pass holders and had returned from India on June 26, and a Singaporean who had returned from the Philippines on June 26.

All three had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and had been tested while serving the notices.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 146 cases, taking Singapore's total to 45,298.

Update on cases

New cases: 158 Imported: 3 (1 Singaporean, 2 dependant's pass holders) In community: 9 (2 Singaporeans, 2 PRs, 2 work pass holders, 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 146 Active cases: 3,949 In hospitals: 215 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 3,734 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 13 Total discharged: 41,310 Discharged yesterday: 321 TOTAL CASES: 45,298

The MOH also announced a new cluster at a dormitory in 12 Kian Teck Crescent.

The average number of new cases in the community per day has increased to 14 in the past week, from eight in the week before that.

The average number of unlinked cases in the community per day has increased to six in the past week, from four in the week before that.

With 321 cases discharged yesterday, 41,310 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 215 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 3,734 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications.