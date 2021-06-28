Seven Covid-19 cases picked up at Henderson block mass testing, none at Eng Watt Street

SINGAPORE - Seven Covid-19 cases have emerged from the mass testing of residents and visitors of 105 Henderson Crescent, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (June 28).

The positive cases were reported last Friday and Saturday after 591 residents and visitors were tested.

They include a 70-year-old retiree, a 32-year-old who works as a part-time delivery rider, and a foreign domestic worker.

As at Sunday, there were 12 cases linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, which was first reported last Friday.

The testing at the block was completed last Friday.

Mass testing at 66 Eng Watt Street in Tiong Bahru was completed on Sunday, and all 145 residents and visitors tested negative, added MOH.

The ministry conducted mandatory testing for all residents of the block over the weekend after 13 infections were detected in three households there.