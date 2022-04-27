Sign of sensitive teeth: Sharp sensation when having hot soup or ice-cream

Make no mistake that the sharp zing you felt on your teeth is the result of tooth sensitivity. And this dreadful sensation can happen more often than you would like.

This is akin to a little electric shock when you eat hot or cold foods, or even something sweet or sour, says Dr Marlene Teo, a periodontist at An Dental. She offers tips to ease the symptoms and answers key questions about tooth sensitivity.

Q: Why do I suffer from tooth sensitivity?

Enamel, which is the protective layer of the tooth, may get worn out from tooth grinding or may be eroded by decay. When that happens, dentine, which is the second layer of the tooth, gets exposed. The dentine comprises dentinal tubules with fluid in it. When hot, cold or sweet food and drinks come into contact with the exposed dentinal tubules, the fluid in the tubules move and activate the nerves and pain receptors in the inner tooth material (otherwise known as tooth pulp). Then the brain recognises this as jolts of sensitivity from the teeth.