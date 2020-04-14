Seniors can let family members use Pioneer Generation card to shop for them at FairPrice

From tomorrow, seniors do not need to shop at FairPrice outlets in person to enjoy discounts offered by the supermarket chain.

They can pass their Pioneer Generation cards to family members to shop on their behalf.

FairPrice said in a statement yesterday that it is making the exception to protect the well-being of senior members in the community.

This will take effect from tomorrow until the end of the circuit breaker measures on May 4.

Pioneer Generation members, who are Singapore citizens 71 years old or above this year, enjoy a 3 per cent discount for purchases of up to $200 a day on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Family members must present the Pioneer Generation card of their kin to enjoy the discount.

Last year, FairPrice gave out $4.26 million in savings under the Pioneer Generation discount scheme.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, group chief executive of FairPrice Group, said: "We hope that this - together with all our other current measures - will help to further protect and keep (Pioneer Generation members) safe during these challenging times."

On March 24, FairPrice said that members of the Pioneer Generation, pregnant women and people with disabilities will have their own shopping time for an hour at its supermarkets during the first hour of each FairPrice store's normal operating hours on Mondays, and from 7am to 8am for stores that operate 24 hours.

Pioneer Generation members still need to be present to gain entry to FairPrice stores during the priority shopping hour.

From April 12, all customers visiting supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping malls must wear masks or they will be denied entry, Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board announced in a joint statement last Saturday.

This measure is to safeguard customers' health and well-being, as well as that of other customers and staff working on these premises.

Earlier on April 1, FairPrice said it had stepped up its cleaning regime since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Surfaces that are touched frequently, such as railings, trolleys, baskets and checkout counters, are cleaned every four hours.

This was in response to its Bedok Mall store being closed for three days after one of its back-end staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on March 31. The store reopened on April 4, after it had been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

As a precautionary measure, all non-packaged perishable food in the store was thrown out to avoid cross-contamination due to the disinfection and cleaning procedures, said the supermarket chain in a Facebook note on April 2.